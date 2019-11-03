'Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir': Vidhu Vinod Chopra announces his new film

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who marked the completion of 30 years of his hit crime drama "Parinda" on Sunday, announced his new directorial project, "Shikara". The film director, screenwriter and producer is known for his films including 1942: A Love Story , Munna Bhai film series (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai), 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra took to the internet to share the news about his new film. The Twitter post from the official Twitter handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films read, "Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir to release on 21st February, 2020. From director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Presented by Fox Star Hindi,".

The filming for "Shikara" reportedly began in March 2018 in Kashmir.

The movie is being produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra only.

This is not the first that Vidhu Vinod Chopra is making a film involving Kashmir as one of the major elements in the theme. He had earlier helmed the action thriller film "Mission Kashmir" in 2000.

