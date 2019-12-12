Varun Dhawan announces Street Dancer 3D trailer release date with latest poster

Street Dancer 3D is set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Varun Dhawan is prepping up for the release of his next Street Dancer 3D with his ABCD 2 director Remo D'Souza. Varun will be seen playing the role of a dancer in the fil and his fans can't wait to watch him performing his moves on screen. Looks like the wait will soon come to end with the trailer of the film. Varun took to his Twitter to share the first poster of the film and unveiled the trailer release date. In the poster, Varun could be seen flaunting his ripped body as he poses in his hooded black jacket. Varun also sports a Michael Jackson tattoo on his right hand.

Sharing the poster on his Twitter. Varun wrote, "BOOM #StreetDancer3D. Only 7more sleeps for the trailer. Trailer out 18dec"

Earlier it was reported that the film's trailer will be released on December 12 but now that dates have been pushed to December 18. The film's trailer is also expected to be attached to Dabangg 3 when it hits the theatres. The film will also see an ABCD 2 reunion as it features Varun with Shraddha Kapoor in the leads. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. Street Dancer 3D will get a Republic Day release and it will hit the theaters on December 24, 2020.

Varun is also be seen recreating Govinda’s character from Collie No. 1 in the remake of the superhit film. The Collie No. 1 remake directed by Varun’s father and director David Dhawan will feature Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

