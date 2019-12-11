Salman Khan's crazy dance on Munna Badnaam Hua with paparazzi is unmissable. Watch video

Superstar Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film of the year Dabangg 3 and is these days busy in the promotions of the film along with director Prabhu Deva and actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. In the wake of the same, the actor impressed not just his fans but also the paparazzi when he decided to shake a leg on the popular song from the film Munna Badnaam Hua. It all happened outside a studio where the promotions of the third installment was taking place.

The actor was asked for pictures but he gave them more than expected and decided to do the hook step with the photographers. The song was played and soon everyone was seen taking out their belts and doing the signature step with Chulbul Pandey. Have a look at the video here:

Talking about his father Salim Khan's reaction, Salman in an interview said, "My father is very critical about our movies. Most of the times, he straight away tells us, this film has gone Beta, forget about it. He used the same words for this film ("Dabangg 3") but in a positive manner, saying, forget about it, don't take stress over this film, don't let the success of this film get to your head, and work hard for the next film."

Dabangg 3 also features South superstar Kiccha Sudeep playing the role of a villain. The film will showcase the back story of Pandey and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

