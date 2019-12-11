Image Source : TWITTER When Sunny Leone recited Sunny Deol's 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' dialogue, watch viral video

A video featuring Sunny Leone is going viral on social media, in which the Jism 2 actress is seen reciting Sunny Deol’s iconic dialogue, “Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisi pe padta hai, toh aadmi uthta nahi, uth jaata hai (When I hit someone with my 2.5 kg arm, the guy doesn’t get up. He dies).” Sunny is one actress who has a remarkable sense of humour and she proved it with a bang!

Sunny Leone channelled her filmy side and recited a famous Sunny Deol dialogue that made the audience laugh. Take a look at the hilarious video here:

When it comes to Sunny, she has earlier been mistaken for Sunny Deol due to the namesake. Earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha coverage instead of Sunny Deol, Sunny Leone's name had appeared on the television screens. However, being a sport that she is, the actress shared a tweet and wrote, "Leading by How many votes ???? ;)" Sunny Deol was contesting elections from Gurdaspur in Punjab under a BJP ticket.

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Sunny Leone, who is famous for her dance numbers like Baby Doll and Pink Lips, was last seen in the song Battiyan Bujhaado in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor.

