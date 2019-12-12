Shahid Kapoor cancels performance in anger after Ranveer Singh wins his award, Varun Dhawan comes to rescue

A shocking incident happened at a recently held award function when Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor ditched his stage performance in a fit of rage when he was not given the award that was promised. Reportedly, the trophy of the same award was bagged by none other than actor Ranveer Singh with whom Shahid is not in good terms with. The recent reports suggest that Kapoor was quite unhappy after losing the award of the best actor category and decided to quit at the end moment. Not only this, it was Varun Dhawan who came to the rescue and performed on the stage.

Talking about the same, a closed source informed TOI, “Shahid was expecting an award for 'Kabir Singh' but backed out of performing when he realised he’s losing it to Ranveer for 'Gully Boy'. Shahid was not too happy with the news that he’s losing out on a major award.”

It was confirmed that he was to perform at the night as a Pinkvilla source said, "It was an understanding that Shahid will perform because he was bagging the award. He had rehearsed for the performance too." The makers had to then reach out to the Coolie No. 1 actor who agreed on giving the last-minute performance on the stage.

However, all of this was denied by Shahid's close source who said, "Shahid is a thorough professional and a man of his words. Therefore, even though the doctor had advised him bed rest, he tried to fulfil his commitments for a recent award ceremony to the best ability. Although, he again fell severely ill, Shahid didn’t want anyone to suffer any kind of loss.''

The award night is yet to AIR on television and therefore the makers are still looking out for a replacement to fill up the act which was slotted for Shahid.

