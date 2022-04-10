Thar: Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan starrer to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan

The anticipation of watching Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor come together for a project is already thick among the audience. The wait is almost over as their much-awaited next Thar has got the release date. The film which was announced in February has captured everyone's attention as it brings the two powerhouses of talent together once again after AK vs AK in a frame.

Amid all the excitement, Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared the release date announcement poster on their social media handles. The revenge noir thriller will hit the OTT platform on 6th May. In the new poster, one can see the powerhouses in an intense Avatar. Anil Kapoor captioned the post, "Iss Banjar zameen ke chupe saare raaz ho jaenge jald kaanoon ke haathon benaquaab! Watch me, unfold the mystery of #Thar coming on 6th May, only on Netflix."

Produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC), Thar marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is co-written by Anurag Kashyap. It tells the story of Siddharth, an antique dealer's journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. Things take an interesting turn when a local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings and he crosses paths with Siddharth. The film will have a direct-to-digital premiere on streaming giant Netflix.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has a packed slate for the year with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Animal, and Fighter in the pipeline. On the other hand, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor left critics & the audience in awe of his terrific performance in the acclaimed anthology Ray's Spotlight.