Sushant Singh Rajput's family 'completed shattered', says late actor's friend

Sushant Singh Rajput's family still has not come to terms with his death, according to producer Sandeep Ssingh, who says he shared a decade-long friendship with the late actor. "A father has lost his son and sister has lost her brother. I don't think they have still come to terms with the fact that he is no longer with us. They still don't speak much. They are still crying and are still in pain. They are completely shattered," said Ssingh, who was one of the first to reach Sushant's home along with actor Mahesh Shetty when the news broke out.

"When we went there we saw a lot of police at his place and... saw those things... was very difficult for us. When we saw him (Sushant)... that's when I believed it was him and it had happened," said Ssingh, who took the mortal remains of the later actor to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

Despite claiming to be so close to Sushant, Ssingh says he had no idea that Sushant would take such a drastic step as suicide. "Who would have any idea? People at his place who were there with him had no idea. It was shocking for them who were there at home. Nobody knew about it," said Ssingh.

