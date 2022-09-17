Shaktimaan to Mahabharat: Upcoming Bollywood trilogies which will be a feast for cinegoers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shaktimaan and Mahabharat

Bollywood has always managed to keep audiences hooked to the screens with its unique content. Over the years, especially post-pandemic, the pattern of film-making has changed. Ditching the regular love stories and action, filmmakers are now moving towards big-budget spectacles that will employ cutting-edge technology and VFX work. With the huge success of multi-lingual films like 'Baahubali', Pushpa, KGF and others, filmmakers are eager to explore the territory of action, graphics, VFX and fiction. Thus, the line-up for upcoming movies in Bollywood seems to have become more exciting. Here are some big-budget trilogies that will surely leave fans wanting more.

Shaktimaan

After ruling the small screen, Sony Pictures India will bring to the big screen Indian superhero Shaktimaan as a trilogy. The cast is yet to be announced. However, certain reports claimed that Ranveer Singh has a strong chance of playing the titular role. Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna who played the superhero in the original TV series has joined forces with Sony to bring the action-packed trilogy back.

Brahmastra

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hit the big screen on September 9. The three-part series directed by Ayan Mukerji, will see new characters take centre stage as they delve into the 'Astraverse'. Billed as an action-adventure film with elements of fantasy, the second part of Brahmastra will reportedly feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Ramayana

Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are working on an ambitious, three-part retelling of Ramayana from Valmiki's standpoint. It's based on Rama, the legendary prince of Ayodhya city. Reportedly, actors Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone will appear in pivotal roles in the film. It has been titled as Mythoverse and is yet to be given a release date. ALSO READ: Yash, Allu Arjun to Dhanush; South actors ruling the Indian film industry

Naagin

Shraddha Kapoor will be playing 'Naagin' in an upcoming trilogy from director Vishal Furia of Lapachappi and Chhorii fame. Nikhil Dwivedi will produce the film.

Chhatrapati Shivaji

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule know for 'Sairat', and actor Riteish Deshmukh have already announced a trilogy about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor is also said to be playing the titular role in the film. The film will be backed by Deshmukh's production - Mumbai Film Company.

Mahabharata

RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli shared is recreating one of India's biggest epic tales, The Mahabharata. The multi-lingual epic will reportedly feature a perfect mix of Bollywood and South actors. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Dharma office twinning in black outfits | Photos

Latest Bollywood News