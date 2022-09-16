Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Dharma office twinning in black outfits | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their baby together. The parents-to-be stepped out in Mumbai recently and made a beautiful couple as they twinned in black outfits. As the images and videos of the celebrity couple surfaced on social media, the fans of 'Ralia' flooded the comments section with loving messages and even congratulated them as they prepare to embrace parenthood in the coming time. Twinning in black, Alia and Ranbir set major couple goals.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor step out in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at Dharma Productions office. They twinned in black casual outfits. Alia is expecting her first baby with Ranbir after they married in April. The actress wore a black shirt and teamed it up with faux leather pants. Alia's pregnancy glow was unmissable as she posed all smiles for the images. Ranbir complemented his wife in a full sleeves T-shirt and black cargo pants. his hair was combed back, giving him a sharp look as he sported a stubble.

At the Dharma Productions office, Ranbir and Alia were joined by director Ayan Mukerji. The trio also posed happily for the pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor shoots for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with the shooting of Animal, which is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. the movie will be released in cinema halls next year. Apart from Ranbir, Animal features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is produced by T-Series. Apart from Animal, Ranbir will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled next. The movie has been filming during the Covid pandemic and an update is awaited by the fans.

Alia Bhatt to feature in Hollywood debut film

2022 has been a successful year for Alia Bhatt. After Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR's success, her maiden production Darlings was well-received by the fans. It was released on Netflix and co-starred Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone. Alia finished filming for it earlier this year. The action movie will be released on Netflix. She will also be featuring opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The romantic drama is directed by Karan Johar.

