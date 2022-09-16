Yash, Allu Arjun to Dhanush; South actors ruling the Indian film industry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE South actors ruling the Indian film industry

From Yash, Allu Arjun to Dhanush, South actors have not just ruled the box office in the past year but have received world acclaim for their work. A plethora of intriguing films & shows across Indian cinema has paved the way for a new generation of superstars who have established themselves as fan favourites across the world. From clocking a thousand crores at the global box office to winning national honours, these actors have created a frenzy for audiences.

Here’s a list of five such artists from down south who have received immense success in recent times and made the country proud.

Yash

Presented with the sobriquet of ‘Rocking Star’, Yash has become a global sensation with his role of Rocky Bhai in KGF. The second film of the franchise had a massive box office run with Yash emerging to be amongst the top ten superstars in the country. The actor has brought immense pride to Kannada cinema through his earlier films as well. Fans can watch Yash in action on television with the World Television Premiere of KGF: Chapter 2 on 18th September 2022 at 8pm only on Sony MAX.

Rashmika Mandanna

From being the reigning queen of South Indian cinema to having her name amongst the most influential Indian actors on social media, Rashmika Mandanna has risen amongst the ranks to emerge as a household name. The 'Pushpa' actress is one to look out for as she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bacchan. She will also feature in Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and in ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor. Fans can watch her latest hit ‘Sita Ramam’ now available on Prime Video.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun created a global stir and made a breakthrough as the most bankable actor since the release of Pushpa: The Rise. The actor has an elegant personna and is immensely graceful that has led him to take over the hearts of the audiences. Having back to back blockbuster releases, fans are awaiting to see Allu Arjun reprise his role in the sequel of Pushpa. Viewers can watch Allu Arjun’s blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ on Prime Video.

Jr. NTR

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr. NTR is a master of all trades. Known for his impeccable dialogue delivery, dancing style and action sequences, the actor has elevated the scale of south Indian cinema in recent years. He has delivered mega blockbusters and emerged as a pan India star with the success of RRR in 2022 which featured an ensemble cast. Audiences can tune-in to the film only on Netflix India.

Dhanush

Dhanush is an actor of several accomplishments. From being a singer to producing films and writing lyrics, he gained respect and love in every endeavor of his. He is amongst the most versatile artists to have arrived from South India. Having made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanna, Dhanush recently earned another milestone with his Hollywood debut in ‘The Gray Man’ opposite Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling which is currently available to stream on Netflix India.

DON'T MISS

Aryan Khan accepts rose from fan, poses and greets admirers as he returns to Mumbai | VIDEO

Sunny Leone redefines hotness, flaunts her curves in multi-coloured bikini during Maldives vacay

Honey Singh announces new album 'Honey 3.0' days after divorce with estranged wife Shalini Talwar

Latest Entertainment News