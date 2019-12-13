Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 leaked online by TamilRockers for download

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 leaked online by TamilRockers for download: Friday the 13th brought back Bollywood diva Rani Mukerji on the big screen with her action thriller film Mardaani 2. The actress was last seen in 2018 film Hitchki which was based on a socially relevant topic and with this film, the actress has once again forced the viewers to start a discussion ion crime committed by juveniles and what should be its punishment. The early reviews of eth film are great and is it expected that Mardaani 2 will shine at the box office as well. However, there is bad news. The film has become the latest victim of piracy. Mardaani 2 has been leaked by torrent website TamilRockers for download.

Within a few hours of the release of the film on Friday, ie on December 13th, it has been made available for download. Marking the directorial debut of Gopi Puthram who wrote the first movie in the franchise, the film brings back Rani as the Superintendent of Police. She faces the cold-hearted villain played by TV actor Vishal Jethwa. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Will this affect Mardaani 2’s Box Office Collection?

Mardaani 2 getting leaked online for download is not good news when one thinks about the box office. It was expected that the film will force a huge mass of fans to the theaters since its trailer earned much applaud when it dropped on YouTube. Now that the film is available for download, it will definitely act as a roadblock in its success.

Mardaani 2 is not the first film that has become victim to TamilRockers. Recently released film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, as well as period drama Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon also fell prey to piracy soon after they hit the theaters on December 6th, 2019.

Check out Mardaani 2 trailer here:

