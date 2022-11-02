Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film witnesses major drop. Can it touch Rs 75 crore mark?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM SETU Ram Setu Box Office Collection

Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's fifth release this year, which saw a Diwali release, benefitted from the festive holidays at the ticket windows and raked in decent numbers. Collecting Rs 15.25 crore on the opening day, the film went on to earn over Rs 35 crore at the box office in the first three days of its release. However, it witnessed a major drop in its collections on November 1 (Tuesday). The film dropped by 50 per cent.

Ram Setu Box Office Report

Ram Setu marked Akshay fourth theatrical release of this year after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. It locked horns with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh led comedy drama directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God.

According to Box Office India, "Ram Setu collected a low 2.75-3 crore nett on Monday which is a 50% drop from Friday but that hardly matters as that Friday was low. The first week (7 days) collections of the film are 58 crore nett and the extended week should be going to around 65 crore nett. The film continued to behave better in mass pockets post the holiday period be it Gujarat / Saurashtra, Rajasthan or UP but over the holiday period these places actually had good collections but now despite being better these collections cant be called good or even decent."

The second week will see limited collections and the film could struggle to add 10-15 crore nett after its first week as low occupancy on Monday will mean a huge reduction of shows in week two.

The day-wise box office collection of Ram Setu is as follows:-

Tuesday - 15,00,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 11,00,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 8,25,00,000 apprx

Friday - 6,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 7,25,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 7,75,00,000 apprx

Monday - 2.85,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 58,10,00,000 apprx

About Ram Setu

The film follows an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. "Ram Setu" is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions. The film is an Abundantia Entertainment Production.

It is backed by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Chandraprakash Dwivedi ("Samrat Prithviraj") as its creative producer.

