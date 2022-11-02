Shanaya Kapoor's birthday is more special, thanks to Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and mom Maheep

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHEEP KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor turned a year wiser today. On the celebratory occasion, she received warm birthday wishes from her BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda. Shanaya, who has been turning heads for some time now even as her Bollywood debut in filmmaker Karan Johar-backed Bedhadak is awaited, had a mid-night blast with her close friends and family. For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor shares her birthday with Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who happens to be her BFF Suhana Khan's dad.

Shanaya Kapoor's birthday wishes

Shanaya Kapoor is celebrating her 23rd birthday on November 2 and her mother Maheep Kapoor has dropped a special pre-birthday post on Instagram. The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' actress shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. Taking to her Instagram story, Maheep dropped a picture featuring Shanaya, where she was sitting in front of the cake and making a wish before cutting it. "May all your wishes come true", with heart and evil eye emojis, captioned the photo.

And just a day ahead, Shanaya's mom posted an early birthday wish along with a beautiful video. She has shared a cute montage featuring throwback pictures from Shanaya's childhood days and wrote, "Best 23 years of my life,” with a heart emoji. She also added the hashtag 'Birthday Girl Tomorrow' and 'My scorpio baby' which perfectly summarised the video.

Sanjay Kapoor too dropped an adorable wish for Shanaya.

Wishing her childhood bestie, actress Ananya Panday wrote, “From cradle to grave–Shan and Anne Anne and Shan. I love you, my sister. Happy Birthday. I hope all your wishes come true.” In the image, Shanaya looks beautiful as she posed with her birthday cake.

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Happy Birthday grumpy!!!”.

Shanaya Kapoor's work front

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', essaying the role of Nimrit. In the movie, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Bedhadak, helmed by Shashank Khaitan was announced in March 2022. Shanaya's career in Bollywood began as an assistant director for the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.

