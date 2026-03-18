Six dead, many trapped as massive fire breaks out at residential building in Delhi's Palam | Video

New Delhi:

At least six people have been killed, and many are still trapped as a massive fire broke out in a residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive firefighting and rescue operation, as per the Delhi Police.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a distress call was received around 7 am reporting a blaze at a residence located on lane number 2 near the Palam Metro Station. Following the alert, at least 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue people who may be trapped inside. There was no immediate confirmation on casualties or injuries.

Four injured

At least 18 people were trapped inside a residential building in the morning. In a desperate bid to escape, some residents reportedly jumped from the upper floors to save their lives, while eight others remained trapped due to the intense flames and smoke.

The blaze broke out in a four-storey structure near the area, which houses a cosmetics shop on the ground floor. According to initial reports, the fire quickly spread, cutting off the building's only exit route and leaving several occupants stranded inside.

So far, at least four people have been reported injured in the incident.

Police and other emergency services also reached the site to assist in the operation in the congested locality. "Information was received about a fire in a residential unit, and we fear some people might be trapped inside," a Delhi Fire Services officer said.

Firefighting and rescue operations are currently underway, with officials working to douse the blaze and search for any occupants who may be trapped inside the building.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

Delhi LG expresses grief

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident. In an X post, he said, "Deeply distressed by the fire incident in a residential building near Palam Metro. My thoughts are with those affected by this tragic loss. Rescue and firefighting operations are being closely monitored, with all necessary support being extended."