Shah Rukh Khan makes hearts flutter by celebrating birthday with fans outside Mannat at midnight | VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan's midnight birthday celebration: The Baadshah of Bollywood turned 57 and SRK fans qued up outside Mannat to get a glimpse of his fans. Shah Rukh happily obliged to greet the excited faces who were stationed outside his bungalow in Mumbai to wish him at midnight. The Bollywood star climbed up the balcony with his youngest son AbRam and made fans' hearts flutter. As people cheered loudly and sang the birthday song, he waved back, threw some kisses at them and also then opened his arms to strike his signature pose'.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, huge posters of SRK along with them. SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. Videos and photos of SRK's little midnight birthday celebration fans outside Mannat have gone viral on social media. Take a look:

The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.

