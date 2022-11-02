Shah Rukh Khan- The constant star | A journey more rewarding than the goals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the name itself depicts a story of a man who has earned the crown by conquering the hearts. There are no second thoughts about why he has been crowned 'King Khan'. November 2 marks a special day in every SRK fan's life and gives a reason to celebrate and shower their love on the most humble man on this planet. This year Shah Rukh turned 57 and no wonder he is aging like wine, his charm is gaining pace with his aging. We have all witnessed how crazy fans go to prove their love for their favorite star. From getting inked to tress passing, they go beyond the limit just to get a glimpse of him.

From being the dimple-smiled boy in 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' to the ultimate lover in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', superstar Shah Rukh Khan's journey in Bollywood has been exemplary for every acting aspirant who wants to make it big. He is not only the king of romance in reel life, SRK's own love story is no less than a fairy tale. There is a famous dialogue from one of his movies, Om Shanti Om, 'Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai'. This legendary man proved it way back by marrying the love of his life Gauri.

SRK is the epitome of love, he has made all of us believe in the power of a common man, he taught us 'Jiyo! Khush Raho! Muskurao! Kya Pata Kal Ho Naa Ho', this man never fails to teach us how to lead our lives. This year is more special as the legend has completed 30 years in Bollywood. So on his birthday let's reminisce some of King Khan's heart-touching love stories.

1. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Image Source : TWITTER/@BINGEDShah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Diwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge poster

Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan have been one of the most iconic duos of Bollywood. This iconic love story needs no description. There cannot be another Raj and Simran till date. This movie broke all the records and was the longest-running film in Indian cinema history.

2. Veer Zara

Image Source : TWITTER/@KARAN_SRKIANShah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Veer Zara

The unconventional love story of Veer and Zara made all of us believe in true love. The movie depicted that love has no boundaries, even if it takes a lifetime to protect the love of your life, it's worth it.

3. Kal Ho Na Ho

Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMSRKBILOTIShah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Na Ho

"Aaj ek hasi aur baant lo, aaj ek dua aur maang lo … aaj ek ansoon aur pee lo, aaj ek zindagi aur jee lo, aaj ek sapna aur dekh lo, kya pata, kal ho naa ho". This movie taught us that sacrifice is the second name of love.

4. Mohabbatein

Image Source : TWITTER/@THE_INAAS_KHANShah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Mohobbatein

What can be said about this movie? It portrayed the power of love, that even death cannot separate true lovers.

Shah Rukh Khan- 'The last of the stars', Happy Birthday!!!

