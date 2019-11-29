Image Source : TWITTER Parineeti Chopra’s Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train to release in May 2020

Parineeti Chopra left her fans excited when she shared the first look from her next film, the Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train. Bruised and wounded, the actress looked very intriguing on the posters and made it difficult for the cinephiles to wait for its release. On Friday, the actress finally revealed the release date of the much-awaited murder mystery. The Girl On The Trail is scheduled to release on 8th May 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Parineeti expressed her excitement about the release date of the film and wrote, “The most thrilling ride of my life!!! Guyssss the hindi adaptation of #TheGirlOnTheTrain will release on 8th May 2020.” She also shared another photo from the film in which she will be seen recreating Emily Blunts’ role from the original film.

Parineeti completed the shoot of the film in September after staying in London for 7 weeks. The actress called her journey to be the most exhausting as well as satisfying in her career. She penned down an emotional note on the last day of the film and wrote, "So I leave London after 7 weeks, finishing The Girl On The Train. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed with me after I've finished it. A character that will live inside me permanently. I miss her. I miss playing her. I feel like I've grown up. I feel so much. But most of all, I feel grateful. Life changing, in an understatement.."

Also starring Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari, The Girl On The Train centers around an alcoholic divorcee, who has suffered abuse and gets embroiled in a murder mystery.

https://twitter.com/ParineetiChopra/status/1164093636570537984

