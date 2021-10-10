Sunday, October 10, 2021
     
  5. Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Aryan Khan's bail application hearing likely on Monday, NCB questions driver
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Aryan Khan's bail application hearing likely on Monday, NCB questions driver

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail applications of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, on grounds of "maintainability," upholding the contentions of the legal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Meanwhile, various celebrities as well as the actor's fans are pouring in support not just over social media but also outside his house, Mannat. Catch all the latest developments in the case.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2021 7:41 IST

The Mumbai drug bust case is taking various twists and turns. In a major setback for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, a Mumbai court on Friday rejected his bail plea, and of two others who were among the 8 arrested. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail applications of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, on grounds of "maintainability," upholding the contentions of the legal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The developments came a day after all the eight accused were sent to judicial custody, and they shifted to the regular prisons from the NCB lockup. Meanwhile, various celebrities as well as the actor's fans are pouring in support not just over social media but also outside his house, Mannat.

Here are the LIVE updates on the matter:

 

 

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Vishal Dadlani comments on Aryan Khan's drug case

    Amidst the ongoing controversy of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), music composer Vishal Dadlani has come forward to extend his support to the superstar's family by giving out a major statement.

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    According to the NCB, the drug peddler who has been detained has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan, accused in the Mumbai cruise party raid case. Further investigation is underway.

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai zone Director Sameer Wankhede said that the NCB and the prosecution will attempt to take the cruise ship raid case reach a logical conclusion. "We and persecution will attempt to take the case to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court," Wankhede said.

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Viral video shows Gauri Khan sobbing after court denies bail to Aryan

    In a video that has gone viral, Gauri is seen crying inconsolably outside the court. Gauri Khan is seen in the video coming out of the Mumbai court where Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar had rejected the bail plea. She entered her car and broke down into tears.

     

    (Disclaimer: The story is based on a viral video, India TV doesn't vouch for its authenticity)

     

     

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Who are Pratik Gaba, Rishabh Sachdeva, Amir Furniturewala?

    Nawab Malik claimed that Rishabh Sachdeva is the brother-in-law of Mohit Kamboj, who is the BJP leader. While Aryan Khan in his statement to the court mentioned Pratik Gaba. The star kid said he was invited to the party by Pratik, who is a friend.

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Mumbai | Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested one Nigerian for possession of 130 grams MDMA tablets worth Rs 39 lakhs, from Andheri last night. Case registered under NDPS Act.

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How NCB released 3 detainees, rave party raids pre-planned: Nawab Malik

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB arrests another drug peddler in the case taking the total number of arrests to 19.

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    One of the women accused in the drugs-on-cruise case had carried drugs to the ship off Mumbai coast by concealing it in a sanitary napkin: NCB

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • Oct 10, 2021 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The bail plea of Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 3 was denied by the court yesterday. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

