Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Aryan Khan's bail application hearing likely on Monday, NCB questions driver

The Mumbai drug bust case is taking various twists and turns. In a major setback for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, a Mumbai court on Friday rejected his bail plea, and of two others who were among the 8 arrested. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail applications of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, on grounds of "maintainability," upholding the contentions of the legal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The developments came a day after all the eight accused were sent to judicial custody, and they shifted to the regular prisons from the NCB lockup. Meanwhile, various celebrities as well as the actor's fans are pouring in support not just over social media but also outside his house, Mannat.

Here are the LIVE updates on the matter: