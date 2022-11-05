Mili Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor's film performs better than Double XL but is still POOR!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mili and Double XL

Mili Box Office Collection Day 1: While Phone Bhoot opened to poor numbers, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL fared worse. According to trade reports, Mili and Double XL would have performed much better on streaming platforms. However, the problem is the streaming giants want a theatrical release, for more leverage, which did not work in Janhvi Kapoor's and Sonakshi Sinha's favour.

Mili Box Office Collection Report

The survival thriller was released alongside Katrina Kaif's supernatural-comedy and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL. All of them are in different genres and the storyline of each is very different from the other but none was able to register a great opening Box Office opening. ALSO READ: Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan & Siddhant's film opens to low response

According to Box Office India, "Mili and Double XL opened to horrible collections with Mili being better of the two. Mili and Double XL are both female orientated films and both in that concept / content zone which sometimes had takers before the pandemic but its a huge struggle today. These films are now for streaming but the problem is the streaming giants want a theatrical release so the films are just released for the sake of it when it is known they will not collect."

Janhvi Kapoor on Mili's Box Office clash with Phone Bhoot

Talking about BO clashes with Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi's "Double XL", Janhvi said, "It is exciting because after a long time audiences will have to choose among three films. For a long time, there were no movies being released in theatres. All the three films are different from each other. Obviously, I hope the audiences like my film the most. But objectively speaking, all the movies look exciting. wish them all the best."

About Janhvi Kapoor's Mili

Janhvi Kapoor's Mili is a survival thriller about a woman trapped inside a freezer fighting for her life. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film Helen, the film follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Jahnvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer. Janhvi said that she shot for the movie for straight 20 days inside a freezer in minus 15 degree temperature.

Latest Bollywood News