Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan & Siddhant's film opens to low response

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PHONEBHOOT Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection

Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Another dull Friday at the ticket windows as new Bollywood releases fail to deliver great business. Phone Bhoot, led by Katrina Kaif, and co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, opened to crashing numbers with a decent release of 1300-1400 screens. Although the genre has quite a potential, Phone Bhoot took a spoofy route, which does not have many takers in India. The supernatural-comedy was released alongside Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL.

Phone Bhoot Box Office Report

Phone Bhoot will reportedly need a huge growth on Saturday to stand a chance at the box office. According to trade reports, "The main release this week was Phone Booth and it opened to a dull 5-10% response with a decent release of 1300-1400 screens. The opening is low and the other problem for the film is that this genre does not grow like a concept drama. It will need huge growth on Saturday to stand a chance at the box office."

"The only plus can be is that opened better than competition of Mili and Double XL but that is not much of an achievement as those films opened to horrible collections with Mili being better of the two," Box Office India added. ALSO READ: Phone Bhoot Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant & Ishaan Khatter's film called 'non-stop laughter'

About Phone Bhoot

Horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, released in cinema halls on November 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment, the film promises to be a fun-filled ride and the lead stars have said that it is a family-friendly movie, which can be enjoyed by kids as well.

In Phone Bhoot, Katrina plays the role of a ghost, while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan play ghost hunters. They altogether go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan. You can watch Phone Bhoot at theatres near you.

Latest Bollywood News