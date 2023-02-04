Leaked Gadar 2 clip shows Sunny Deol getting into Hulk mode, watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSUNNYDEOL Sunny Deol in the official poster of Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited Bollywood sequels of 2023. Sunny Deol will be reprising his popular character Tara Singh in the action drama film 22 years on. The movie has raised anticipation ever since it was announced and is all set to hit the big screens on August 11 later this year. A clip from the time the film was being shot has been going viral on social media and showed Deol in full-on action mode. The leaked video has hinted that the action in Gadar 2 will be a notch above the first film, which was released in 2001.

Gadar 2 action clip leaked

A small video clip has been doing the rounds on social media and seems to be from the shoot location do Gadar 2. In the video, Sunny gets into action mode and as the camera rolls. he unearths a pole to which he is tied down. A waft of air blows for effect and the camera moves on the trolly. Two other characters are tied down to the same structure with Sunny and some men holding guns are seen charging towards an angry Tara Singh. The clip has hinted that Gadar 2 will be loaded with high-octane action scenes.

Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's action film takes on South biggies Baahubali 2, KGF 2

Gadar 2 poster and release date

A small clip featuring Sunny Deol from Gadar 2 was also featured in the Zee Studios' 2023 release slate video. In a passing glimpse, it was seen that Sunny held a huge wooden wheel over his shoulders. Recently, Gadar 2 makers revealed the first look poster of the upcoming movie. The release date of the action drama was confirmed as August 11, a few days before the Independence Day celebrations. Gadar has elements of patriotism and there could not be a better time to release the film on the big screens than the I-Day weekend. In the film's first official poster, Sunny looked intense wielding a sledgehammer in his hand.

Gadar 2 will clash on the big screens with Ranbir Kapoor's gangster drama Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Jaisalmer wedding has a Shah Rukh Khan connection

Latest Bollywood News