Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Jaisalmer wedding has a Shah Rukh Khan connection

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding: If sources from Bollywood and Rajasthan hotel industry are to be believed, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will come on February 5 to tie the nuptial knot in Rajasthan, thousands of kilometres away from Mumbai. The families will reach Jaisalmer a day earlier, on February 4. Around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high-profile wedding along with guests from the cinema industry. Kiara and Sidharth will arrive in Jaisalmer on February 5.

Wedding preparations begin in Jaisalmer palace

Preparations have started at the Suryagarh hotel for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's big fat Indian wedding. Special security arrangements have been made to monitor the security of the VVIP guests who have been invited to the wedding. Sources said that a wedding planner company in Mumbai is looking after the arrangements. The Suryagarh Hotel is located about 16 km from Jaisalmer. Kiara-Siddharth will tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer. Sources said that a wedding planner company in Mumbai is looking after the arrangements.

The Shah Rukh Khan connection to Sidharth-Kiara's wedding

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard Yasin will handle the security at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. The guest list includes the likes of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Last year, when Kiaraarrived on Koffee With Karan, she jokingly said that Shahid and Karan will get to perform at her wedding. Fans would be waiting to see this go down at her wedding with beau Sidharth.

Heavy security deployed for the wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding will strictly be a no-phone event. The hotel staff reportedly will not be able to take their mobile phones inside. Their mobiles will be kept in a locker so that no photo or selfie is leaked online. The crew coming from Mumbai will also not be allowed to use mobile phones. More than 100 private security guards have been deployed. The hotel has 84 luxury rooms booked for guests. At the same time, 70 luxury vehicles have been booked for the guests. This includes Mercedes, Jaguar and BMW. The contract for the vehicles has been given to Jaisalmer's biggest tour operator, Lucky Tour & Travels.

Salman Khan at Kiara Advani's wedding?

About 150 guests have been invited to the star couple's wedding, a source said, adding: "Apart from the families of both, many big names in the industry have been invited, which include directors Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. Salman Khan is also expected to visit." Kiara and Sidharth have not yet announced anything about their marriage.

