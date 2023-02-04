Pathaan Box Office Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's action film takes on South biggies Baahubali 2, KGF 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the title role

Pathaan Box Office Day 10: Right when the film experts started conceding the dominance of South Indian films over the Hindi entertainment industry and the market, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is staking its claim on the box office throne. It is the Bollywood star's first film in four years. After shattering some box office records previously held by South biggies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion, the Hindi film will look to challenge their lifetime biz, both in India and worldwide. At this pace, it seems like it won't be a big task for Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10

Pathaan has been witnessing a slight dip in its collections on the weekdays, due to the non-holiday period. On Friday, it raised Rs 13 crore, which took its total to Rs 364 crore in ten days for the Hindi version in India. On Saturday and Sunday, which will be Pathaan's second weekend at the box office, numbers are expected to rise. The movie is not only performing well in mass centers and single screens cinema halls but also doing exceptionally well in national multiplex chains, despite high ticket prices.

Read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Jaisalmer wedding has a Shah Rukh Khan connection

Pathaan worldwide collections are huge

Pathaan has crossed Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The UK, US, Canada and the Gulf countries are its biggest markets overseas. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathaan has collected Rs 259.6 crore in overseas territories alone in nine days. On Friday, the collections grew further. This has proved that SRK has a massive pull among the overseas audience as well.

Read: Twitter user criticises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; Ayushmann Khurrana defends his idol

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in two more films this year. Jawan, which is directed by Atlee and co-stars Nayanthara. He is also set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, opposite Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is set for Christmas release, later this year.

Latest Bollywood News