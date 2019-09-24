Laal Kaptaan Trailer Review: Saif Ali Khan as fierce Naga Sadhu will give you goosebumps

Image Source : YOUTUBE Saif Ali Khan as fierce Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan

Saif Ali Khan has treated his fans with yet another power-packed performance in the upcoming Bollywood flick Laal Kaptaan. The makers have dropped the trailer of the film and it is everything viewers had expected from the posters. Saif Ali Khan as fierce Naga Sadhu has the ability to give you goosebumps with just his looks.

In the trailer, Saif transforms himself into a predator who when fixes his eyes on his prey, there is hardly anything that can stop him from making his kill. While the actor has no dialogues in the video, his powerful expressions and body language definitely leave an impact on the viewers. One can also hear Sonakshi Sinha’s voice in the trailer as she describes Saif’s character.

Chapter One - The Hunt | Laal Kaptaan

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page