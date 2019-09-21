Kareena Kapoor celebrates birthday at Ibrahim Palace with 'kiss of love'. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor celebrates birthday at Ibrahim Palace

Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a year older and we can't thank the 'K Goddess' enough for being the stunner she is. The 39-year-old actress celebrated her birthday at Ibrahim Palace in Pataudi, Haryana and Karisma Kapoor, her sister gave us a glimpse of the midnight celebration. She shared a video in which Bebo, radiating with love and happiness can be seen cutting cakes as people around her cheer for her.

Kareena looks extremely gorgeous in an oversized white kurta payjama along with hoops and a bun. Sharing the video, Karisma wrote, ''Happy birthday my darling bebo ! We love you Direction by @gauravvkchawla @diljitdosanjh #happybirthdaybebo #pataudidiaries''. Diljit Dosanjh's hit track Happy Birthday plays as Bebo cuts two scrumptious cakes.

Have a look at the video:

As soon as Karisma shared the video, several Bollywood celebrities poured in their wishes. Designer Manish Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished their dearest Bebo. Producer Rhea Kapoor also dropped a comment. ''Happy birthday dearest Bebo,'' wrote the ace designer. Meanwhile, Riddhima also wished the actress. ''Happiest bday Bebo,'' she wrote followed by heart emoji.

Celebrities wish Bebo

Diljit Dosanjh, who will be seen along with her in Good News also shared the video and wrote, ''HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN #Kareenakapoor Wish you Health & Happiness KEEP ROCKING ....@therealkarismakapoor #saifalikhan".

Karisma also shared a photo in which Bebo and Saif can be seen sealing the midnight celebration with a kiss of love. The royal couple rarely gets into PDA, hence, their such lovey-dovey picture is surely a pleasant surprise for all their fans. Both are dressed in loose and comfy white kurta payjama.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif kiss each other

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Good News, co-starrig Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan. The actress is playing a cop in the film which also features Radhika Madan. Kareena will also play important role in Karan Johar's Takht and Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha.