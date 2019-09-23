Kareena Kapoor reveals saying NO is Saif Ali Khan’s most irritating habit

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been not just ‘apni’ favourite but of everyone else’ too. Her candid answers, bindass attitude and the way which she presents and carries herself make her stand out from the rest of the crowd. The diva recently celebrated her 39th birthday at the Pataudi Palace in the presence of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur. In a recent interview, the Angrezi Medium reveals the habbit of her husband which she cannot stand out.

Kareena graced the chat show called The Love Laugh Live Show where she revealed how saying ‘NO’ to each and everything is the most irritating habbit of Saif. Kareena said, “His first instant reaction to anything is ‘No’. I’m like ‘Saif, what to do you want to do? Should we like, try and step out?’. His reaction is, ‘No’. ‘Can I like reupholster the sofa’. ‘No’. And then suddenly three hours later he messages me and say ‘Yeah, I think you should reupholster the sofa.’ So I’m like ‘when I’m telling you why do you always say no’. I think that’s just like a thing.”

Saif and Kareena are a unique couple. From their style of marriage to their public appearances, they have always captured everyone’s attention for their uniqueness. When asked how the couple spend their evening she said, “An average evening is always like he is reading, lots of candles are lit. Our dinner’s always early, we like to eat in early so like by 7:30 or 8. In fact 3 times a week, he will be like let’s cook, let’s have a bottle of wine and chat and that’s our kind of catchup with Taimur running around. We are playing with him and sitting.”

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Sacred Games 2 which got nominated for the International Emmy Awards. He has a lot of films in line which include Laal Kaptaan, Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and a special appearance in Dil Bechara. Talking about the actress, she is currently seen judging Dance India Dance 7 and will be seen in films like Angrezi Medium, Good Newwz, and Karan Johar's Takht.

