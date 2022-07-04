Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 10: Varun Dhawan, Neetu, Anil & Kiara Advani's film crosses 100 crores worldwide

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 10: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's film, ever since its release has been receiving praises. The family entertainer, directed by Raj Mehta has managed to win the hearts of both the fans and the critics. Post-pandemic, the film has been performing really well and have seen a number of houseful theatres. After its first weekend, it raked in a total of Rs 36.93 crore leaving hopes for the week to come. In the second week as well, the film stood steady and did not face much depreciation in terms of numbers. On its second Saturday, the film took 4.75 cr in India and crossed a gross collection of 100 crores worldwide. On Sunday as well, the performance remained impressive and the film took in the 6 crore nett range taking its ten-day business to almost 65 crore nett.

A report in BoxOfficeIndia read, "Sunday has seen a good jump again after a huge jump on Saturday. It did good business on Sunday as it collected in the 6 crore nett range taking its ten-day business to almost 65 crore nett. The second weekend business of the film will be around 13.50 crore nett which is a pretty good number for the film. It is facing a 60% drop over the second weekend which is good trend especially when you consider that the film did drop more on Monday than it should have. But the dull performance of new releases has meant that Jugjugg Jeeyo remained the main film especially where the multiplex audience is concerned."

Further it added, "Despite the second weekend being pretty good the film has a lot of ground to cover to be a HIT and would need a very strong third week hold for that which is unlikely but the film is a success and in these times that is actually good enough as generally its becoming hard to avoid the DISASTER tag."

The information was shared by Varun on Instagram where he wrote, "100 cr worldwide ho gaya Hain can’t thank u enough aap sab #jugjuggjeeyo."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JugJuggJeeyo is back on track on [second] Sat, with biz witnessing a solid 56.77% growth... Metros continue to perform very well, driving its biz... Will cross ₹ 65 cr today [second Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.44 cr. #India biz."

For those unversed, 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' follows Kuku (Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), on the cusp of divorce who pretend to be happily married till his younger sister Ginny's (Prajakta Koli) wedding festivities are completed. Little does Kuku know his father Bheem, played by Anil Kapoor, is cheating on his mother Geeta, essayed by Neetu Kapoor, and planning to divorce her.

It is is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.