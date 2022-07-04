Miss India World 2022: Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned winner; Rubal Shekhawat & Shinata Chauhan runner-ups

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FEMINAMISSINDIA Miss India World 2022: Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned winner; Rubal and Shinata runner ups

Miss India World 2022: Sini Shetty from Karnataka was announced the winner of the title on Sunday at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India in Mumbai. At the ceremony, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up. Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening. The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions.

The announcement of the winners was also made on the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India. The caption posted alongside read, "Congratulations, Let's pop the champagne! These ladies have a powerful voice and we're sure that they're going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in. We've seen the passion with which they've worked for these titles and must say that they deserve every bit of this. Congratulations, ladies- it's time to celebrate @sinishettyy @rubal_shekhawat_ @shinatachauhan."

Soon after the victory, Sini shared a post on her Twitter handle that read, "Thanks for all your lovely wishes I hope I made Karnataka proud. Can't wait to start this new journey and make India proud Keep showering all your love and blessings and I love y'all."

The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated. "These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022," the note further read.

Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back "memories of the priceless experiences I’ve had with this pageant". "It’s almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance.

"Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout," the actor said in a statement.

The star-studded evening was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

-with PTI inputs