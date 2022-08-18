Golmaal 5: Are Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reuniting for the comedy film? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHITSHETTY,AJAYDEVGN Golmaal 5: Are Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reuniting?

Rohit Shetty is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in our country. Touted as "The Hit Machine," Rohit never fails to amaze viewers with many iconic elements in the film. The ace filmmaker heads two successful franchises, namely, Golmaal and his Cop Universe. Previously, the filmmaker has confirmed that he began work on Singham 3 in April 2023, billed as the biggest film in his cop universe. Since then, rumours have been afloat about his next film in the Golmaal Franchise. During a recent interview, Rohit Shetty put an end to all the rumours and confirmed that he will reunite with Ajay Devgn on Golmaal 5 soon.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said that Golmaal will happen. It might be right after Singham, or maybe another year post that. Rohit added that he enjoys that space and will keep making Golmaal till he is making films. He stressed that two years of the pandemic had shifted everything and that he couldn’t start Golmaal because there was a big backlog for everyone. ‘‘Everything is now fine by the grace of god and we will soon start work on Golmaal as well’’ he added. Rohit also revealed that he is soon going to produce films under his banner. The filmmaker said, ‘’We don’t want to make projects. I can start 10 films tomorrow, but we don’t want to just announce films. Keeping the times in mind, we have to be very cautious. We are doing a series and we will be starting one more film which will be directed by my AD. We are happy with less but good work."

Rohit Shetty's upcoming projects

On the work front, Rohit Shetty’s next flick, Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas this year. The film also stars Fukrey actor, Varun Sharma. Apart from Cirkus, Shetty has collaborated with Sidharth Malhotra for a special web series titled Indian Police Force.

DON'T MISS

Thiruchitrambalam Review and Twitter Reactions: Dhanush-Nithya Menen are show stealers in entertaining drama

Angelina Jolie accuses ex-husband Brad Pitt of physical assault in anonymous lawsuit; Details inside

Sanya Malhotra to romance THIS Gehraiyaan actor in Dharma Productions next film, Find out

Latest Bollywood News