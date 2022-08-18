Sanya Malhotra to romance THIS Gehraiyaan actor in Dharma Productions next film, Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANYAMALHOTRA Sanya Malhotra to romance THIS Gehraiyaan actor

Sanya Malhotra has finally got her perfect male lead for Dharma Productions upcoming film. Sanya Malhotra, who gained notoriety for playing Babita Phoghat in Dangal, the Aamir Khan-starring movie that went on to become the highest-grossing movie in Bollywood, is now slated to romance Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa in the Dharma Productions' next yet-to-be-titled film.

According to the reports, the makers wanted a fresh pairing and hence finalised Sanya Malhotra and Dhairya Karwa as lead actors. The report also suggests that Sanya and Dhairya have just been confirmed for a Dharma movie, and shooting is expected to begin later this year.

To note, Sanya Malhotra and Dhariya Karwa have previously been associated with Dharma Productions. While Dhairya Karwa was a part of Gehraiyaan, alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which was backed by Karan Johar, Sanya appeared in the film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, in which she co-starred with Abhimanyu Dassani.

Sanya made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 film Dangal and has since appeared in films such as Badhaai Ho, Ludo, Pagglait, and others. Over the years, the actress has proven her mettle and gotten better with each performance. Dhairya Karwa, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Later, the actor went on to star in Ranveer Singh starrer 83 and Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. It's interesting to note that both actors' debut movies were blockbusters.

Sanya Malhotra's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the success of her latest film, HIT the First Case. She starred alongside Rajkummar Rao in the film. The actress is set to star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal and also in Yashowardhan Mishra’s Kathal. She also has Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in the works.

