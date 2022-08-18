Jimmy Fallon & Demi Lovato dance to the tunes of Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma; watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FALLONTONIGHT Kala Chashma

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show host and singer Demi Lovato took the internet by storm after a video of the Hollywood stars grooving to the tunes of Bollywood's popular song Kala Chashma surfaced online. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. The video was first shared by both Lovato and Fallon, where the Solo hitmaker questions the show host in the caption asking if he is okay from the hilarious drop he had while dancing to this Hindi number.

The caption read: '@jimmyfallon you OK? ????'

Excel Entertainment, the makers of the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' in which the song featured, took to social media and shared the video of Lovato and Fallon dancing to the number.

The caption read: "Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha ??"

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens found the video too amusing and bombarded the post with hilarious comments. Several users dropped laughing and fire emojis. On of them wrote, "Omg the audio used is from chala chashma song ily Demi." Another mentioned, "I feel like everybody knew it was staged except Demi."

Baar Baar Dekho is a 2016 release and the film has amassed love and adoration from the audience for its spectacular playlist which includes songs like Kho Gye Hum Kahan, Sau Aasman, Dariya, and Kala Chashma among many other hits.

Watch the original song below:

For the unversed, Demi Lovato appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her eighth studio album Holy Fvck -- featuring the singles Skin of My Teeth and Substance. The album will be released on August 19.

The singer-actor was also seen celebrating her 30th birthday, which falls this weekend. They both were seen playing fun games and cracking hilarious jokes.

-with IANS inputs

