Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal recreates 'fainting' moment over his love story with Katrina Kaif

Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal graced Karan Johar's Koffee couch with Sidharth Malhotra. The duo shared a fun camaraderie on the Koffee couch and got candid about their romantic life. The URI actor, who got married to Katrina Kaif last year, revealed some insights into his wedding. The actor said that he truly feels settled after marrying Katrina. For the unversed, VicKat's romance started on that very Koffee With Karan couch. Talking about which, he said, "My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed."

Well, the moment that stole the show, was, when Vicky recreated his 'fainting' moment when he pretended to faint after Karan had told him 'Katrina would like to date him.' To be noted, in the previous season of 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina Kaif stated, that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal, in response to it, the 'Bhoot: Part 1' actor gave a surprising reaction when he arrived at the Koffee couch with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor was surprised to know that Katrina even knew his name.

Vicky Kaushal later revealed that he and Katrina first met at Zoya Akhtar's house after the show. They hadn't met and spoken to each other before Katrina's comment on Koffee With Karan. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7 Highlights: Sidharth's coy on dating Kiara, Vicky's wedding confession about Katrina

Vicky Kaushal on marrying Katrina Kaif

On being asked about marrying Katrina Kaif, Vicky said, "It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. It's a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. And I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate person I have ever come across." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal opens up on memes about his super secret wedding to Katrina Kaif

"I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner," he added.

