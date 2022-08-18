Thiruchitrambalam Review and Twitter Reactions: Dhanush-Nithya Menen are show stealers in entertaining drama

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dhanusha and Nithya Menen in a still from Thiruchitrambalam

Thiruchitrambalam Review and Twitter Reactions: After his action avatar as The Lone Wolf in the Netflix release The Gray Man, Dhanush's new romantic drama Thiruchitrambalam has released in cinema halls on August 18. Fans have been queuing outside the cinema halls to catch the film on the big screen and scenes outside the cinema halls in Tamil Nadu are proof of the massive buzz the movie has created among the viewers. So how good Dhanush and Nithya Menen's Thiruchitrambalam is? Let's find out.

On social media, fans have been sharing positive reviews of Dhanush's latest release. Interestingly, more than Dhanush, Nithya Menen's role and performance in the film are being praised. Dhanush's fans have been all hearts for Nithya's charm and lauded the emotional depth she brings to the character. Some even mentioned that Nithya has managed to be the true show-stealer in the film and even outshines Dhanush in their scenes together. The music from Anirudh lends a different feel to the film. Viewers said that the film is filled with warm and simple moments and that makes it a family film. While Dhanush breaks away from his mass image, he lets other actors shine in the movie. It will be interesting to see how Thiruchitrambalam performs at the box office in the coming days.

Fans react to Dhanush and Nithya Menen's performance in Thiruchitrambalam

The highlight of Thiruchitrambalam has turned out to be the performances of the lead cast members. Reacting to the film, one social media user wrote, "#Thiru is a sensible family drama that has fabulous performances. The emotions and strong drama worked very well. Songs and BGM were fantastic (sic)." Another one said, "We want Dhanush-Nithya combo again in future (sic)."

Thiruchitrambalam movie details

Thiruchitrambalam is directed by Mithran R Jawahar. While Dhanush plays the titular role of Thiruchitrambalam, director Bharathiraja plays the role of senior Thiruchitrambalam. Nithya Menon plays a character called Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film. Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector called Neelakandan in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Actress Raashi Khanna, who plays the female lead, plays Anusha, Dhanush's high school friend in the film. The film, which has music by Anirudh, has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna G K. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

(With IANS inputs)

