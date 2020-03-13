Farhan Akhtar's Toofan preponed to September 18 making way for Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar on October 2

The makers of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar have finalized the release date of the film as it will now release on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd, 2020. It is the same day when John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' will hit the screens. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is definitely one of the most anticipated films of 2020 and fans are expecting it to be a powerful and entertaining movie. YRF, today, made it official that the film will release on October 2, 2020, while Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan will now release on September 18, 2020.

“In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra & Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 2nd October and Excel Entertainment will release Toofaan on 18th September 2020,” YRF spokesperson confirms.

#Toofaan will now release on 18th September, 2020 pic.twitter.com/l4X4fRlF0m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 13, 2020

Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar whereas Mrunal Thakur will play the female lead. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and the first look that was released by YRF broke the internet.

Ranveer has visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos and looked unrecognizable as a Gujarati man. Ranveer as Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in the most entertaining way of story-telling.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma, a home-grown producer at YRF, the film is being directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar.

