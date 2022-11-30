Drishyam 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna's film crosses Rs 150 Cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta is enjoying a successful run at the ticket window. The film is doing phenomenal business and surpassed Rs 150 Cr mark. If it continues at the same pace, the film is expected to beat the likes of Brahmastra and become the most successful film of the year.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam 2 has been going strong at the box office despite new releases. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's creature comedy Bhediya was expected to disrupt the collections, however, unfazed by new releases, the sequel to 2015's film has minted over Rs 150 Cr.

"Drishyam 2 is unstoppable as collections on Tuesday remain at the same level as Monday with collections in teh 5-5.25 crore nett range. This takes the film to over 150 crore nett with the twelve day number at over 151 crore nett," Box Office India reported.

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam 2' is a sequel to the 2015 film, which itself was a remake of the hit Malayalam superhit movie of the same name with superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The 2015 'Drishyam' was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020 because of cirrhosis.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer film was about a loving husband and father who tried his best to save his family from police investigations after the son of a police officer goes missing. What followed after the mess is the story of Drishyam 2.

The sequel has been directed by Abhishek Pathak, son of producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, and features the music of the southern sensation, Devi Sri Prasad.

