Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards: Ranveer Singh takes home 'Best Actor' for 83', Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon take home 'Best Actor' and Actress'

Highlights Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon have bagged Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards for 'Best Actors'

Kriti Sanon wins for Mimi while Ranveer for 83

Actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon have bagged Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards for 'Best Actor' in the prestigious award ceremony held on Sunday (February 20). The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. Ranveer and Kriti bagged the 'Best Actor' award for their acclaimed performances in notable movies '83' and 'Mimi'.

Kriti Sanon's Mimi

The official Instagram account of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news. For the 'Mimi' star, they wrote, "Congratulations to @kritisanon for winning the award for Best Actress - Mimi at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors."

Kriti Sanon played the lead role in the comedy-drama 'Mimi,' that was released digitally on July 26. This Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011), has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak. The film narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83

Ranveer Singh won the best actor award for '83', a sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan. Based on the India national cricket team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the film's story and dialogues were co-written by Kabir Khan, along with Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Vasan Bala, and Sumit Arora.

Meanwhile, for Ranveer Singh, the official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival wrote, "Congratulations to @ranveersingh for winning the award for Best Actor - 83 at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors."

83 has been receiving praise from all sections of the audience and movie critics. The cast's looks are being hailed for looking very similar to the original cricket players. Ranveer particularly is being lauded for slipping into the role of Kapil Dev in looks and mannerisms. The actor has revealed that Dev's daughter, who was an assistant director in 83 with Khan, guided him on how to act, behave and be like his father during the course of the entire filming schedule. The film stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Dev's wife.

(With ANI inputs)