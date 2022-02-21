Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' bags 'Film Of The Year' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALLU ARJUN 'Pushpa: The Rise' bags 'Film Of The Year' at DPIFF Awards

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been receiving laurels ever since its release. Now, the blockbuster hit has bagged 'Film Of The Year' accolade at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 ceremony on Sunday. The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news. The statement read "Congratulations to 'Pushpa: The Rise' for winning the award for Film Of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavours.."

'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17 and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Also Check: Sidharth Malhota-Kiara Advani & others attend Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Pushpa: The Rise has become a national and international phenomenon. It has transcended the boundaries of regional cinema by marking a strong presence among movie enthusiasts across the spectrum. The movie stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.

Logline for the film reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organization in the Seshachalam forests of South India." The action-packed thriller's star cast also includes Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.

Pushpa's dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

After the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', the actor is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika share the screen space with him again.

(With ANI inputs)