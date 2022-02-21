Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Shershaah wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022

The 68th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held today at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Just like every year, the grand event was attended by a number of Bollywood and Television celebrities who were honoured for their contribution to Indian Cinema. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bagged the 'Critics Best Actor and Best Actress' awards, respectively, for their performance in the biographical war film Shershaah. Also, Vishnu Varadhan directorial took home 'Best Film' award at the DPIFF Awards.

The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival updated the same. "Congratulations to Shershaah for winning the award for Best Film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavours."

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Critics Best Actors awards

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards shared a short snippet of Sidharth and Kiara's performance in Shershaah and congratulated them on the big win. The film salutes the selfless sacrifice of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra Aka Shershaah during The Kargil War of 1999 which can never be forgotten. His bravery and courage have continued to inspire our entire nation for the last 22 years.

Sidharth Malhotra won the Critics Best Actor for his performance as Vikram Batra. "Congratulations to@SidMalhotra for winning the award for Critics Best Actor - Shershaah at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022." read the post.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani won the Critics Best Actress award for her performance as Vikram Batra's love interest, Dimple Cheema.

Shershaah, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

