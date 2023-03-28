Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh gear up for 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'; actress shares photo with cast

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AVNEETKAUR_13 Avneet Kaur's Instagram upload

TV actress Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular faces in the Television industry. After giving several hit shows on the small screen, Aladdin fame Avneet Kaur is all set to entertain fans with her upcoming movie ‘Luv Ki Arranged Marriage’ with Bollywood star Sunny Singh. This is her second Bollywood movie, earlier she announced her debut film opposite Nawazuddin Siddique. Avneet enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps on sharing glimpses with her fans.

Avneet took to Instagram to announce her next movie opposite actor Sunny Singh. The project is titled ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ and has a stellar ensemble cast. She captioned the picture, "Get ready for the craziest wedding of the year! Two families collide, sparks fly & chaos begins in this hilarious romantic family comedy. 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' begins filming now. In the picture posted by both actors, they announced that they’d begun filming for the project". In the picture, seasoned actors like Rajpal Yadav, Anu Kapoor, Paritosh Tripathi, and Sudhir Pandey among others are spotted along with Sunny and Avneet.

Talking about the movie, Avneet shared with TOI, “Family comedy is a genre I have thoroughly enjoyed and getting a chance to be a part of a film that will be enjoyed by everyone is exciting. Working with Supriya Ma’am, Annu Sir and Rajpal Sir will be a learning experience for me and can't wait to make you laugh.”

This is for the first time Sunny Singh will be seen sharing the screen with Avneet Kaur. Avneet has been in the industry since her childhood. She began her career as a dancer and choreographer and soon entered the showbiz world as an actress. She has been a part of projects like Sister Didi, and Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga among others.

