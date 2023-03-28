Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai shares new poster from Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai shares new poster

Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2 is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023. It is the second part of acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film franchise Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. While fans have been waiting for updates about the film, the makers have unveiled a new poster of the film.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram account and shared the new poster of the film. In the poster, Aishwarya is seen in the middle sitting gracefully with a sword laying on the ground. Also, Chiyaan Vikram is seen in the new poster, who looks immersed in his avatar with a dramatic gaze. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne! #PS2TrailerFromMarch29 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #ManiRatnam."

As soon as she shared the poster, fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Can’t wait to witness queen Aishwarya." Another user commented, "Waiting for your revenge queen." A third user wrote, "Nandini Devi coming with another blockbuster."

Last year, in December, the makers shared a glimpse of Ponniyin Selvan 2. In the PS 2 teaser, we get glimpses of Jayam Ravi, Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The tone and feel of the sequel are very much in line with the first part, which was a massive hit globally.

Also read: Rumoured couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dinner date photo from London goes viral

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra's revelation about Bollywood, calls PeeCee 'real life star'

Latest Entertainment News