Rumoured couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dinner date photo from London goes viral

A picture of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is making rounds on social media as the couple had a special dinner date at Jamavar located in London. A chef from a London restaurant took to his Instagram and shared a picture featuring both the actors, as Naga Chaitanya can be seen smiling for the camera, whereas Sobhita is sitting behind in the background. Both Naga and Sobhita are rumoured to be dating but nothing official has been made yet.

This picture, which went viral on social media, was actually posted by the Michelin Star Chef Surender Mohan, who runs the famous Indian restaurant Jamavar in London. he wrote, "It was our humble pleasure to have @chayakkineni dine with us. Happy to know that you enjoyed your meal and thank you for choosing to visit @jamavarlondon". In the picture, Sobhita can be spotted sitting behind.

Fans were quick to point out that Sobhita is seated at the table in the background of the photo. One fan wrote, “Is that @sobhita?”. While another user commented, “Ahaa annaaa ayyy.. so the rumour is true @chayakkineni @sobhitad”. In October 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation after their four-year-long marriage. In June last year, Nagarjuna Akkineni's son was rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga will be seen next in the actioner Custody which is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 12. Sobhita will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 slated to hit theatres on April 28. She will also be seen in The Night Manager Part 2 and the highly awaited second season of Made In Heaven this year.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Samantha in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. After four years of being married, the couple decided to call it quits and they announced their separation in an Instagram post on October 2, 2021. Soon after their split, news of Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita began to do rounds.

