Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on pay parity in film industry: ‘I am fighting hard’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the finest actresses in the country. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the release, the actress is busy with the promotions. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has opened up about the pay parity that exists in the film industry.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress shared that she has been fighting for pay equity for a very long time. She stated that she wants it to come with success and hard work. "I am fighting hard, not directly...it's not like I am fighting to be paid equally, I want it to be a byproduct of hard work and success. People should just come and say, 'Yes, we want to pay you this much'. I shouldn't have to beg for it. I believe that comes with an incredible amount of hard work."

She further added, "When I put up this quote in my bio which says, 'Whatever your capabilities, you must stretch them to the limit and a little beyond' and when you are a woman in this industry, it's not just enough to stretch your capabilities to your limits, but then you need that a little more. There's stress on a 'little more' because it's just that much harder."

Speaking of Shaakuntalam, the film is based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. It is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. 'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is set to release on April 14, 2023.

