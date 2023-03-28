Ram Charan-Jr NTR's fun video celebrating RRR actor's birthday amid rumours of rift goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JRNTR_ABHIMANI9999 Ram Charan-Jr NTR's video

Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on March 27 with his family and close friends. He hosted a birthday bash in Hyderabad, which was a star-studded affair. From Vijay Deverakonda to filmmaker SS Rajamouli to Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, several celebrities of Telugu films were papped reaching the party venue. While Jr NTR was not spotted at the party, many speculated 'not everything is fine between the two RRR actors.' Amid this, an undated video of the duo celebrating Ram Charan's birthday went viral on social media.

In the video, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli can be seen enjoying, hugging and feeding cake to each other. Also featured in the viral clip is Ram Charan's wife Upasana, in blue, and Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi in a lemon green floral dress. Take a look:

Ram Charan's birthday celebrations

On March 27, Ram Charan was filled with wishes and greetings from his fans, colleagues, and family members. Fellow stars, including Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vennela Kishore, took to social media to send their wishes to the actor. The RRR actor hosted a birthday bash in Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani and Vijay Deverakonda are some of the celebrities who attended the celebrations. Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu arrived together.

Ram Charan and Upasana posed for pictures outside the venue. While the RRR star looked dapper in an all-black outfit, his wife exuded pregnancy glow in a royal blue bodycon dress. For the unversed, Upasana is five-and-a-half months pregnant. Besides this, Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Naga Babu Konidela, Adivi Sesh, Allu Aravind and Vamshi Paidipally were in attendance. Several photos and videos from the event went viral on social media.

Ram Charan's film Game Changer

Also, after the stupendous success of 'RRR' last year, Ram Charan shared the title of the upcoming film with Kiara Advani as a return gift to his fans on his birthday. Helmed by Shankar, Ram Charan's 15th film is titled 'Game Changer'. On Monday, the actor shared a teaser revealing the title of the film. Ram Charan wrote, "#GameChanger it is." The teaser started with a roulette wheel and ended with a chess board. The theme music of the teaser had a very catchy tune.

Soon after that, Ram Charan shared his first look from his much-anticipated flick. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift !! #GameChanger Thank you @shanmughamshankar sir." Written by Karthik Subburaj, 'Game Changer' marks Shankar's Telugu debut. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Raghu Babu and others in prominent roles.

