Jaya Bachchan REACTS to Kunal Nayyar’s comment on Madhuri Dixit in The Big Bang Theory: 'Gandi zubaan...'

After Netflix received a legal notice from political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar over one of the episodes of its popular show 'The Big Bang Theory,' for derogatory dialogue on Madhuri Dixit, Jaya Bachchan slammed Kunal Nayyar, saying 'he needs to be sent to mental asylum.' In the first episode of The Big Bang Theory's second season, Jim Parsons who plays Sheldon Cooper, went on to compare Aishwarya Rai with Madhuri Dixit. In a scene, he called Aishwarya ‘a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit.' In response, the character Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, says, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

Reacting to this, a furious Jaya Bachchan told Etimes, "Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai. He needs to be sent to mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment."

Mithun Vijay Kumar has slapped Netflix with a legal notice

In the legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, has asked the streamer to remove the first episode of season two where the comparison was done. Kumar pointed out that the remarks made by the character are not only offensive but also defamatory. He has asked the streamer to remove the episode in question or face legal action for promoting discrimination against women. The legal notice has been sent to Netflix's office in Mumbai.

"It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity," Kumar said in a statement.

"Big Bang Theory", a CBS sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, premiered in 2007, and concluded in 2019 after a 12 season run. The show revolved around Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), both physicists at Caltech, who share an apartment; Penny (Kaley Cuoco), a waitress living across the hall; and Leonard and Sheldon's friends and coworkers, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali (Nayyar).

