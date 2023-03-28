NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor's 'NTR30' gets THIS Hollywood biggy on board | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NTRARTSOFFICIAL NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor at NTR30 puja and opening ceremony

The South superstar, NTR Jr is currently relishing the great success of RRR and is gearing up for his next big project 'NTR30'. Though the project is going to hit the floors soon, the makers of the movie are keeping all the fans hooked by sharing back-to-back updates of the film. The movie marks Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapppr's debut in the South industry. Now the latest update is that Hollywood VFX artist Brad Minnich joined the crew of 'NTR30.'

The team of NTR30 took to their Twitter handle to share the update. They wrote, "#BradMinnich will be the VFX supervisor for crucial sequences in #NTR30. Get ready for a stunning visual treat on the Big Screens". Brad Minnich is known for his visual effects work in films like 'Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zack Synder's Justice League', and 'Aquaman.'

Earlier another update was shared by the makers that Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates, known for the creation of action sequences of films including 'Mission Impossible' and 'Transformers', joined as the stunt director in the film. He has earlier worked in Indian films like 'Sahoo' and '2.0.'

Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is touted to be an out-and-out action film set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The director promised that NTR30 will be his best work to date. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and will mark her South debut. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. The highly anticipated project started rolling in Hyderabad on March 23, Thursday with a grand Muhurat pooja ceremony. The launch event was star-studded as celebs like SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel and many others attended along with cast and crew in the presence.

The film is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K through Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under his banner NTR Arts. The film’s key technical crew comprises cinematographer Rathnavelu, along with editor A Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril.

