  5. Bholaa: When and Where to watch Ajay Devgn's action-thriller, Review, Box Office, Book Tickets

Ajay Devgn's action-thriller releases on March 30. If you are planning to watch Bholaa, know where to book the movie tickets, release date, how to download in HD and other details here. Check out.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2023 16:32 IST
Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer action-thriller Bholaa is one of the most anticipated flicks of the year. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi', which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagara. The Ajay Devgn directorial also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer, which stirred the internet. Going by the trailer, we can say Ajay and Tabu are deadly combination on the screen. 

Backed by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films & Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also features Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan in special appearances.

What is Bholaa movie release date?

30 March 2023

Where to book Bholaa movie tickets?

You can book Ajay Devgn's Bholaa movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet. 

Who is the Director of Bholaa?

Ajay Devgn

Who are the producers of Bholaa movie?

Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, S. R. Prakashbabu, S. R. Prabhu and Reliance Entertainment

Who are the writers of Bholaa movie?

Lokesh Kanagaraj

What is the star cast of Bholaa movie?

  • Ajay Devgan
  • Tabu
  • Sanjay Mishra
  • Deepak Dobriyal
  • Gajraj Rao
  • Vineet Kumar

What is the running time of Bholaa?

2 hours 24 minutes 

What is the cost of Bholaa movie?

While the makers have not announced the budget yet, but reportedly it is around Rs.100 crores INR. 

How can I see Bholaa Movie Trailer?

You can watch Bholaa movie trailer on the Ajay Devgn Ffilms YouTube channel.

Where can I check the review of Bholaa movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Bholaa movie review on the link given below.

Bholaa: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers, Trailer

