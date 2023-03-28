Aryan Khan's photos with TV beauties Roshini Walia and Nayra Banerjee go viral | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ROSHNIWALIAA Roshini Walia's Instagram uploads

Shah Rukh Khan's darling son Aryan Khan recently organized a party for his new liquor brand and many Bollywood and TV celebrities were spotted there. Daddy Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has always won the hearts of his fans through his performances. He often remains in the limelight for his movies. Like father like son, Aryan Khan also enjoys a good fan following. This is the reason why even one of his posts goes viral within minutes.

Television beauties, Roshini Walia and Nayra Banerjee were among the guest who reached the party. Both the actresses looked ravishing and they shared some photos and reels with Aryan Khan. Aryan is one of the starkids of B-Town, who knowingly or unknowingly becomes a part of the headlines. Roshni Walia arrived at Aryan Khan's party wearing a black short dress. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, 'About last night'.

Nayra also took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel and congratulated Aryan. She captioned the clip, "Crazy nite with the lovely ppl".

Significantly, Aryan Khan has stepped into business and scripting separately from the shadow of his father. They have launched their premium vodka brand in India. Apart from this, he is about to debut as a scriptwriter for an OTT show.

While Aryan is partying hard for his new venture, Shah Rukh Khan added a new ride to his fleet. The actor was recently seen bringing home a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV. Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV that costs over Rs 10 crore with personalised customisations. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been garnering a lot of audience appreciation for his blockbuster 'Pathaan', has bought a mean machine. The actor is known for his love for cars and owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

It looks like the massive success of 'Pathaan' has made the superstar splurge on the luxury SUV. The superstar owns a Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and the electric BMW i8. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible alongside Hyundai Santro and a Creta.

