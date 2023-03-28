Tuesday, March 28, 2023
     
  Vivian Dsena finally breaks silence on his 'secret' marriage and baby: 'What's the big deal?'

Vivian Dsena finally breaks silence on his 'secret' marriage and baby: ‘What’s the big deal?’

TV actor Vivian Dsena reveals has finally spoken about his secret marriage. Know here what the actor has to say about it.

Published on: March 28, 2023
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena's Instagram upload

Vivian Dsena has been making headlines ever since the news of his secret second marriage broke the internet. The actor reportedly married Nouran Aly in a private ceremony a year ago. Dsena has kept his marriage private. After creating a buzz, Vivian chose to be tight-lipped about the whole matter but now finally he broke his silence on his secret marriage. The actor revealed that he keeps his personal life away from the limelight.

Opening up on the reports of his second marriage, Vivian told Bombay Times, “Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago. Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.”

“I have always maintained that I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I don’t want my family in the limelight, and that’s something even Nouran doesn’t wish to be put through. I am extremely protective of my family", the actor added further.

Vivian also revealed that he has been following Islam since 2019. He shared, “Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest.”

Meanwhile, the actor was previously married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple divorced legally in December 2021 after separating amicably in December 2017. Vivian Dsena made her acting debut with the television series Kasamh Se in 2008 and rose to fame for his roles like Rishabh Kundra in Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

