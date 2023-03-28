Shah Rukh Khan brings home Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge after Pathaan's Rs 1000 crore BO success

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRKIAN_BABA Shah Rukh Khan brings home Rolls-Royce

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been garnering a lot of audience appreciation for his blockbuster 'Pathaan', has bought a mean machine. The actor is known for his love for cars and owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The latest car to join the fleet is Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV that costs over Rs 10 crore with personalised customisations. A video of SRK's new car has been doing round on social media.

According to a report in IANS, the King of Bollywood was recently spotted driving his new car on the streets of Mumbai at night. SRK's new car comes in an Arctic White paint while the interiors are matched to a white leather. It also has the signature '0555' number plate. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among few Bollywood celebrities who own Rolls Royce.

It looks like the massive success of 'Pathaan' has made the superstar splurge on the luxury SUV. The superstar owns a Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and the electric BMW i8. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible alongside Hyundai Santro and a Creta. ALSO READ: Pakistani Senator slams Mahira Khan for loving Shah Rukh Khan, calls her 'shameless and mental'

Pathaan on Prime Video

After breaking various records at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's action entertainer Pathaan is set for the OTT release. Last month, the film zoomed past the fabled Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide becoming the first Hindi film to breach this milestone in phase one of its release. The film released on the OTT platform Prime Video on March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe. 'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world he resides in.

What's next for Shah Rukh Khan?

The Badshah of Bollywood is currently gearing up for his next big release 'Jawan'. The movie is directed by Atlee and also features Nayanthara in the leading role. Jawan will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others. Also, he has 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani.

