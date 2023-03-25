Pakistani Senator slams Mahira Khan for loving Shah Rukh Khan, calls her 'shameless and mental'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan landed in controversy for professing her admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actress, who worked with Shah Rukh in the 2017 film Raees, has always been adored and showered praises for the Bollywood superstar. In a recent chat at The Arts Council of Pakistan, Mahira shared that she wouldn’t shy away from reuniting with SRK for another film as she 'loves him'. Unfortunately, her views did not go down well with the Pakistani senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, who criticised the actress and called her 'shameless'.

As reported by the Express Tribune, Mahira sat down with Anwar Maqsood and shared that working with SRK in Raees was like a dream come true. “Shah Rukh Khan was the hero of my time, and I was in love with him and used to think about working with him. It was a dream of mine that I never knew would be completed. The fact that I got to it was amazing," she said.

Reacting to her statements, Pakistani Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan called out Mahira on Twitter. He posted in Urdu, which is translated as, "Mahira Khan has mental health problems and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life. Both these shameless characters are cursed by the public. Books can be written on Mahira Khan’s character, she also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice." Mahira is yet to react to the tweet.

In the past too, Mahira has hit headlines for her association with Bollywood stars. In 2017, Mahira Khan was spotted smoking on a London street with Ranbir Kapoor. The Raees actress was seen in a short white dress with a cigarette in her hand and, this was more than enough for haters to troll her mercilessly. From slut-shaming to criticizing her for smoking, the actress was heavily trolled.

What's next for Mahira Khan?

Known for her role in the daily soap Humsafar, Mahira Khan was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik. Directed by Bilal Lashari, it is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic "Maula Jatt" and producers have said it is neither a remake nor a sequel.

